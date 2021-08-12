IIM Calcutta Launches Executive Course in Healthcare Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched a one-year executive programme in Healthcare Management. The new course will commence from September 2021. Healthcare professionals including doctors, hospital administrators, professionals from medical and allied sectors including pharmaceuticals, and medical insurance executives as well as healthcare entrepreneurs can take this course.

The one-year programme will be offered through a blended learning format of online classes and a ten-day campus visit. Classes will be conducted every Sunday.

The Executive Programme in Healthcare Management (EPHM) aims at providing a global outlook of the healthcare sector, the latest policies and their implementation, claims the IIM. Practices such as disaster and epidemic management will also be part of the course.

“The objective of the program is to develop an interdisciplinary orientation towards management of healthcare and training the participants in managerial leadership. The course also familiarises participants with innovation and entrepreneurship in the Indian healthcare sector and inculcating comparative frameworks in understanding of healthcare challenges in developing countries," the IIM said in an official notice.

The healthcare management curriculum is designed by the IIM Calcutta faculty with insights from industry experts. All participants will have to undertake a Capstone Project. Under the project, students will have to work in teams to pursue a project that is of their specific interest.

Prof Rajesh Bhattacharya, Program Director, IIM Calcutta said, “The programme is extremely relevant to the healthcare industry especially after the global pandemic that the world continues to witness. The purpose of EPHM is to upskill and prepare professionals for the future in the healthcare sector and enable them with the right knowledge to become better decision-makers.”

Medical practitioners and administrators with MBBS/BDS/BAMS degree or equivalent recognized by UGC/AICTE/MCI or equivalent are eligible to seek admission to the course. Students with biotechnology and biomedical background (bachelor’s degrees or above) are also eligible to apply. Applicants should have a minimum of three years of experience in the healthcare sector as of the application closure date. All Applicants need to have a minimum of 50% marks in graduation or postgraduate degrees.

