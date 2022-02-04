IIM Calcutta launches Executive Program in Investment Banking, Capital Markets

IIM Calcutta in association with Imarticus Learning, has launched an executive program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets (EPIBCM). The programme is launched to enable professionals to strengthen their careers in financial services and boost their growth trajectory. Prof. Arnab Bhattacharya and Prof. Sudhakara Reddy from IIM Calcutta will be the program directors of this Long Duration Program (LDP).

It is an one-year-long program comprises of three foundation modules and seven advanced modules. Additionally, a three-day intensive workshop will be conducted at the IIM Calcutta campus during the first quarter, followed by a three-day workshop towards the end of the program. The program will be delivered online once a week as per the schedule of the program. The program fee will be Rs 3,98,000+GST including the charges for campus immersion, informed the institute.

The program aims to provide learners with in-depth domain knowledge of Investment Banking and Global Capital Markets. “The course modules span across a range of topics, including debt and equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, portfolio fund management, securities market research and valuation, sales and trading, and securities regulations. Designed to equip learners with conceptual knowledge and a understanding of the framework and foundations of the subjects, the course covers the entire Investment Banking and Capital Markets spectrum," claims the institute.

Speaking on the course launch, Prof Arnab Bhattacharya, program director, IIM Calcutta said, “Being one of the top institutions in the country, IIM Calcutta is committed to offering learners the best possible learning experiences that will elevate their careers. Our teaching faculty come with extensive experience and subject matter expertise."

Prof. Sudhakar Reddy, program director, IIM Calcutta said, “Our newly launched course in association with Imarticus Learning will provide an all-encompassing view of the Financial Services landscape, allowing learners to further their careers. We are pleased to partner with a world-class institution like Imarticus Learning that has a singular focus on helping professionals and aspirants from various sectors upskill themselves and look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”

“Investment Banking is one of the fastest-growing sectors that is witnessing skyrocketing demand for skilled professionals. With the Executive Program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets in partnership with IIM Calcutta, we aim to provide a holistic, world-class learning experience for learners and enable them to build strong careers in the Investment Banking and Capital Markets fields. IIM Calcutta’s team of experienced professors and program directors, and Imarticus Learning’s team of industry experts will ensure that learners gain in-depth insights into the subjects. We are happy to partner with IIM Calcutta, and look forward to a lasting relationship,” added Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning.

