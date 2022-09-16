IIM Calcutta Wins Xiaomi India's Mi Summit, XLRI 2nd, Winners Get Pre-placement Interviews

Umang Agarwal and G Rohan of team ‘Wingers’ from IIM Calcutta were announced as the winners of the Xiaomi India’s fourth edition of ‘Mi Summit’. Aman Garg and Param Mehta from team ‘Please Find Attached’ from XLRI were the runners-up. The teams have been awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The competition is aimed at enabling B-School students to get hands-on experience with real-world business case studies and problem statements. Additionally, pre-placement interviews were rolled out to all the finalists in the grand finale.

The grand finale witnessed the top 24 students across 10 cities in India compete in an insightful battle of wits and business acumen. Students from these 12 teams presented solutions to 3 real-world business problems — offline sales, online sales, and category management — along with usability and application in the real business environment at Xiaomi India headquarters in Bengaluru.

The top 12 teams consisted of participants from B-schools like FMS – University of Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIM Raipur, MICA, Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, IIM Calcutta, IIM Amritsar, XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM Kashipur, MDI Gurgaon, and IIM Udaipur.

The finale was judged by an esteemed panel from Xiaomi’s leadership team. Based on a unanimous decision by the panel, the top 2 teams were crowned winners. All cluster winners and runners-up were awarded a Mi Soundbar and Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones along with a PPI offer.

The fourth edition witnessed massive registration from over 11,000 students across the top 27 business schools pan-India. The competition was structured in four stages. The programme commenced with a quiz round which saw participation from 4500+ teams. This was followed by a campus round wherein the top 10 teams from each of the 30 campuses participated. The finalists were divided into 6 clusters for the next round. The top 24 winners from the cluster round moved into the grand finale.

