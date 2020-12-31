IIM CAT 2020 Final Answer Key Released on iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore released the final Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 answer key on Wednesday, December 30. All those who had appeared for the CAT 2020 exam must visit the official website iimcat.ac.in. With the help of the final answer key, candidates can calculate how many marks they are going to score in CAT 2020.

An official statement read, “The Objection management system for CAT 2020 was made live from 8 Dec 2020 till 11 Dec 2020. The panels of subject experts for CAT 2020 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window." It mentioned that there has been no change in IIM CAT 2020 answer key for Shift 1 and Shift 3 question papers. For QA section in Shift 2, there has been a revision regarding one question (ID 48916812935).

The changes in the IIM CAT 2020 answer key have been made on the basis of the challenges and objections raised sent by the candidates within the given time. The IIM CAT 2020 tentative answer key was released on December 8 and candidates could send in their objections between December 8 and December 11.

Here are the steps that you will need to follow to download a copy of the final IIM CAT 2020 Answer Key:

Step 1: Open any browser of choice and log on to iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a ‘candidate login’ tab. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your credentials and hit the 'Submit' button to login

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where there will be an option which reads ‘Answer Key’. Click on it

Step 5: On being directed to a new window, you will see the CAT 2020 answer key. Download and take a print of the same for your own reference

Meanwhile, the CAT exam is conducted for those aspirants who are seeking to pursue a postgraduate course in management programmes. This score is accepted by various institutes across the country. This national-level test is held in a computer-based mode.