IIM CAT 2020 Registration Ends Today, Hurry and Register at iimcatac.in by 5 pm

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 application process will end today at 5 pm. Candidates who have still not applied for the exam can register on the official website iimcatac.in.

The CAT 2020 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, on November 29 in an online mode. The admit card for the management admission test will be available for download on the official website from October 28.

Candidates must know that after the closure of the registration window, they will not be able to edit their photograph, signature and test city preferences. The notification on the official website said that after the closure of the registration window, a very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants who have paid the applicable registered fee.

Applicants registering for IIM-CAT 2020 should hold a Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent score. Those from the reserved category, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), require a minimum of 45 per cent marks from any recognised university.

For taking the CAT 2020, candidates belonging to general category will be required to pay registration fee of Rs 2,000. Those belonging to the reserved category will need to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.

IIM CAT 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Click on the 'Register' tab on the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Enter all the details correctly in the form displayed on the screen

Step 3: An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number

Step 4: Use the OTP and proceed to fill the application form

Step 5: Select the programmes you want to enroll for and provide all the details in correct format

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Here's the direct link to register: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/66504/Registration.html

The notification also said that the CAT 2020 process is to be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. It said that the information provided by the CAT on the website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and State governments and IIMs.

IIM CAT 2020: Exam Pattern

The duration of CAT 2020 has been revised and candidates will now get 120 minutes to complete the paper. The paper will have three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Examinees will be allotted exactly 40 minutes to answer questions in each section. While answering questions in one section, they will not be allowed to switch to another section.

Tutorials to understand the format of CAT 2020 will be available on the official website from October.