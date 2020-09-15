IIM CAT 2020: Registration for Admission Test Ends Tomorrow. Click Here for Direct Link to Apply

IIM CAT 2020 online application process will end on 16 September at 5 pm. Eligible candidates can apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) at the official website iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will be conducting CAT 2020 in an online mode on November 29. To register for IIM-CAT 2020, a candidate should hold a Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent score.

Applicants from the reserved category, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, need a minimum of 45 per cent marks from any recognised university.

Candidates will have to pay registration fee for the examination. For the general category candidates the application fee is Rs 2,000, whereas those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.

IIM CAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Tap on ‘Register’ tab on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 3: A form will be displayed on the screen, where you will be required to enter all the details correctly.

Step 4: You will get an OTP on your mobile number that you have registered.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and proceed with filling the application form.

Step 6: Provide all the details and select the programmes you want to enroll for.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Here's the direct link to register: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/66504/Registration.html

The admit card for IIM-CAT 2020 will be available for downloading on the official website from October 28. The admission test is being conducted every year for admission to different management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM and PGPEX.

The candidates can apply for seats at various IIMs and B-schools in the country. CAT 2020 will be conducted at test centres spread across 156 test cities. While registering, students can avail the option to choose six exam cities as per their preference.