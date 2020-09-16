IIM CAT 2020 Registration Last Date Extended Till September 23 at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link

The deadline for submission of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 application form has been extended till September 23. Eligible and willing candidates who have still not registered for CAT 2020 can enrol themselves for the exam on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The registration window will be open up to 5 PM.

The announcement on the official page stated, "CAT 2020 application form submission deadline is extended till Wednesday, September 23, 2020." Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on September 16.

CAT 2020 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in an online mode on November 29. The CAT 2020 admit card or hall ticket will be released on October 28.

To enroll for IIM-CAT 2020, an applicant should hold a Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent score.

Candidates from the reserved category, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) will be required a minimum of 45 per cent marks from any recognised university.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. For the reserved category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1,000.

CAT 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on ‘Register’

Step 3: A form will appear on your screen. You will be required to fill all the details correctly

Step 4: After the completion, you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number

Step 5: Use the OTP to login and proceed to fill the application form

Step 6: Enter all the required details and select the programmes you want to enroll for

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Click here for direct link to register: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/66504/Registration.html

CAT is annual examination conducted for admission to different management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM and PGPEX.

The candidates can apply for seats at various IIMs and B-schools across the country. CAT 2020 will be held at test centres in 156 test cities. While registering, students can opt for six exam cities as per their preference.