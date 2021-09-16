IIM CAT 2021 Deadline Extended up to September 22

The application deadline has been extended for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 up to September 22, at 5 pm. However, the entrance exam date has not been changed and it is November 28. The admit cards will be made available from October 27. Interested and eligible can apply for CAT 2021 at iimcat.ac.in.

The exam is conducted for admissions to the various management programmes including those offered by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Further, as per the official website, earlier there were 158 cities from where candidates could sit for the exam but now Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) has been added to the list as a preferred city of CAT 2021. Candidates can select up to six cities in order of their preference to appear for the exam. This year, the exam will be conducted by IIM Ahmedabad.

In addition, candidates who have cleared class 12 can apply for the exam. Earlier, the eligibility criteria required one to score a minimum 50 per cent marks but it has been eliminated this year owing to COVID-19, since the physical board exams were cancelled.

CAT 2021: Application Fee

Those belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 2200 and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 1100.

CAT 2021: How can you register

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIM CAT

Step 2: Click on CAT 2021 registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details to register. Upload required documents

Step 4: Select your test city

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download the application form and save it for future reference.

The exam will be held in online mode for a total of 120 minutes. Candidates will be awarded three marks for right answers and deducted one mark for every wrong attempt. There is no negative marking for non-MCQ questions.

