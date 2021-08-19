IIM CAT 2021: Minimum Marks Requirement Changed

Students who have not obtained 50% marks in their graduate degree can still apply for the MBA entrance exam Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Due to the pandemic, students have been promoted without exams and based on internal assessment.

Considering there could be different evaluation patterns adopted by different universities across the country due to the covid-19 pandemic, the CAT Committee has decided to remove the minimum percentage of marks.

As per existing rules, 50% marks are needed to be able to apply for CAT. For students from the reserved category, the minimum marks needed are 45% or equivalent CGPA] respectively. This requirement has now been lifted for the COVID-19 affected batches.

Candidates with “promotion/pass” instead of “award of marks” certificates in any of the last two years of the bachelor’s program can enter the “Promotion or Pass” option in the application form, said the CAT council in the official notice.

This exception is available only to candidates who are completing the bachelor’s degree this year or are in the final year bachelor’s in 2021 and 2022.

The CAT 2021 registration window will close at 5 PM on September 15. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 158 test cities. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2022. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022

