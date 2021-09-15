IIM CAT 2021 Registrations Closing Today: Check Steps to Apply

The registrations for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will conclude today, September 15, at 5 pm. Interested and eligible for admissions to the various management programmes including those offered by the IIMs can apply for CAT 2021 at iimcat.ac.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on November 28 this year while the admit cards will be made available from October 27. This year, the exam will be conducted by IIM Ahmedabad.

IIM CAT 2021: Who can apply

Those who completed their graduation with a minimum score of 50 per cent or are studying in the final year are eligible to apply.

IIM CAT 2021: Documents required

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

— Class 10 marksheet/pass certificate

— Class 12 marksheet/pass certificate

— Graduation marksheet

— Caste certificate, if applicable

CAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIM CAT

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CAT 2021 registration

Step 3: Enter required details such as name, number, email, educational qualification, etc. to register

Step 4: Select your test city — you can select any six test cities out of 158 cities in order of preference

Step 6: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 7: Download the application form and save for future reference.

CAT 2021: Application Fee

The application fee for general candidates is Rs 2200 and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 1100.

IIM CAT 2021: Exam pattern and syllabus

CAT 2021 will be a computer-based test (CBT) to be held for a duration of 120 minutes. The paper of a total of 100 questions and the maximum mark is 300. Further, it will have three sections and 40 minutes will be given to answer each section. For every correct answer, candidates will get three marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. There is no negative marking for non-MCQ questions.

The syllabus comprises of verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative aptitude (Quants).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here