IIM CAT 2021 Registrations from August 4: Keep These Documents Ready

The registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, which is conducted for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will commence on August 4 at 10 am and will remain open till September 15, up to 5 pm. The entrance exam will be held on November 28.

The admit cards for the entrance exam will be available from October 27 from 5 pm. The exam will be conducted by IIM Ahmedabad this year.

This year, the exam will be held across 158 cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose six test cities in order of their preference, as per a notice on the official website of IIM CAT. To apply for IIM CAT 2021, students must have completed graduation or equivalent from a recognised university with 50 per cent marks.

IIM CAT 2021: Documents required to register

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

— Class 10 marksheet/pass certificate

— Class 12 marksheet/pass certificate

— Graduation marksheet

— OBC certificate, if applicable

— SC/ST certificate, if applicable

— PwD certificate, if applicable

As per the exam pattern for CAT 2021, it will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. There will be three sections — section I consisting of verbal ability and reading comprehension, section II featuring data interpretation and logical reasoning, and section III comprising of quantitative ability. Students will get 40 minutes for answering questions in each section. Tutorials to understand the format of the exam will be uploaded on the IIM CAT website in due course of time.

Candidates who pass this exam will be eligible for admissions to several IIMs including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, and Visakhapatnam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here