Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

IIM-CAT Exam 2020: Official Website iimcat.ac.in Launched for Aspirants; IIM-CAT Exam to Begin from Nov 29

IIM-CAT Exam 2020: The online registration process for CAT 2020 will take place from August 5 to September 16, 2020. To register for IIM-CAT 2020, a candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IIM-CAT Exam 2020: Official Website iimcat.ac.in Launched for Aspirants; IIM-CAT Exam to Begin from Nov 29
Representative Image

IIM-CAT Exam 2020 | The Indian Institute of Management has finally revealed the final dates to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) in the year 2020. According to the authority, the IIM-CAT 2020 Exam will be held on November 29. This year’s CAT 2020 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Indore.

The online registration process for CAT 2020 will take place from August 5 to September 16, 2020. To register for IIM-CAT 2020, a candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent.

However, for candidates in reserved category candidates, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), a minimum of 45 per cent marks is required from any recognised university.

The application fees to register for IIM-CAT 2020 for the general category candidates is Rs 2000, whereas it stands at Rs 1000 for the candidates belonging to the reserved category, including SC, ST and PwD. The payment of CAT 2020 Exam can be made using debit/credit card or net banking.

The IIM CAT 2020 has also launched an official website for the aspirants at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT Exam 2020 is held for different management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM and PGPEX. The candidates can apply for seats at various IIMs and B-schools across India including JNU.

The exam for CAT 2020 will be conducted at test centres spread across around 156 test cities. While filling the CAT 2020 registration form, students can avail the option to choose six exam cities as per their preference. The exam centre city will be allotted according to the preference chosen by the student.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra pradesh
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal pradesh
  • Jammu and kashmir
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil nadu
  • Telangana
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • West bengal
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol /L + 0.05
  • Diesel 74.26/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 31 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading