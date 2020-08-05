IIM-CAT Exam 2020: Online Registration Begins at iimcat.ac.in; IIM-CAT Exam to Start from Nov 29

IIM-CAT Exam 2020 | The online registration process for CAT 2020 has started from today till September 16, 2020. To register for IIM-CAT 2020, a candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, for candidates in reserved category candidates, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), a minimum of 45 per cent marks is required from any recognised university. Candidates will be able to register for the examination at the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management had recently revealed the final dates to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) in the year 2020. According to the authority, the IIM-CAT 2020 Exam will be held on November 29. This year’s CAT 2020 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Indore.

The application fees to register for IIM-CAT 2020 for the general category candidates is Rs 2,000, whereas it stands at Rs 1,000 for the candidates belonging to the reserved category, including SC, ST and PwD. The payment of CAT 2020 Exam can be made using debit/credit card or net banking.

The IIM CAT 2020 had also launched an official website for the aspirants at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT Exam 2020 is held for different management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM and PGPEX. The candidates can apply for seats at various IIMs and B-schools across India including JNU.

The exam for CAT 2020 will be conducted at test centres spread across around 156 test cities. While filling the CAT 2020 registration form, students can avail the option to choose six exam cities as per their preference. The exam centre city will be allotted according to the preference chosen by the student.