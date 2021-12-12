IIM CAT Result Date, Cut-off Expectations

The Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021 result is expected to be released by the second week of January 2022 at the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Once released, the CAT 2021 score will be valid till December 31, 2022. The exam was held on November 28.

The cut-off is likely to decline this year with those scoring 85+ percentile are likely to be called for the interview round by the IIMs, as per experts. This year there were fewer questions which made the paper even more difficult hence a dip in cut-off is likely, adds experts.

“CAT 2021 had fewer questions as compared to last year. Fewer choices in terms of the number of questions made the paper even more difficult. The cut-offs are bound to go down this year as lengthy passages in the VARC section and cumbersome LRDI sets were time-consuming which led to fewer attempts by the aspirants. The cut-offs, which is the minimum percentile required in each section to be considered for a call could be around 85 percentile, ” Amit Poddar Sr Regional Head T.I.M.E said.

According to Dileep Jaiswal, Co-founder, College Disha, for general category candidates, the cut-off is expected to be around 80 percentile for admissions to IIM Ahmedabad, 85 percentile for IIM Bangalore, 60 percentile for IIM Kozhikode, and more than 95 percentile for IIT Delhi, IIT Madras.

The CAT 2021 provisional answer key was released on December 8 and the response tab and objection management tab was open till December 11. Before releasing the result, the final answer key will be released. Students will be able to use the final answer key to estimate their scores as well.

As many as 2.30 lakh students registered for the exam out of which around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for it. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent out of which 35 per cent were females, 65 per cent males and two candidates represented transgender.

