IIM Indore Launches Batch 2 of the Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management with Emeritus

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has announced the launch of the second batch of the Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management. The course will start on December 30, 2022. This one-year executive certificate programme, which is ideal for mid- to senior-level professionals this programme, offered in collaboration with Emeritus, aims to upskill professionals to drive business growth.

It is a complete online course, with seven modules. It will include a project work and three-day campus immersion at the IIM Indore campus. On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Indore and the prestigious IIM Indore Executive Education Alumni Status.

As per the institute, the programme would equip learners with management fundamentals, critical perspectives of modern management practices, and contemporary and future trends.

Taught by IIM Indore faculty, the industry-aligned curriculum for the Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management will equip learners across all business domains, including financial management, strategic management and innovation, people management, marketing and branding, operations management, and sustainability, claimed the institute.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Prof. Sanjay Choudhari, Area Chair & Associate Professor, Operations Management & Quantitative Method and Prof. Srinivas Gunta, Area Chair & Faculty Member, Strategic Management at IIM Indore, said, “The Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management programme is intended to help working executives understand and apply business management concepts to their work life and thus enhance their career prospects.”

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus added, “According to recent industry reports, 65 per cent of companies say transformation plans are focused on upskilling and reskilling talent pools. It is crucial to constantly upskill, enhance, and sharpen multi-disciplinary and multi-sectoral management skills to stay relevant and be agile in delivering effective solutions and adding value to the business. Businesses worldwide have adopted the latest tools and techniques to keep pace with the changing business environment. It has become quintessential to upskill and have a holistic overview across domains to excel in the challenging demands of the business.”

The second batch commences on 30 December and students can apply till October 31, 2022, to reserve their seat. This executive leadership course from IIM Indore is delivered by Emeritus. Those interested can visit the programme page for more details and apply soon to fast-track your managerial career.

