IIM Indore Partners with GIZ India to Study Post-COVID19 Business Scenarios

IIM Indore has joined hands with The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to undertake a study on post COVID-19 business scenario.

Besides jolting the health index of various countries, the covid19 pandemic has adversely impacted economic, political, social, and psychological spheres but also have posed operational and management issues for the businesses.

The study is expected to assess possibilities on how the businesses could be readied for facing the post-COVID challenges.

Both the institutions will document the research-based ways to counter challenges that may arise in the post covid19 scenario. As part of the agreement, a detailed case study, research paper, and two books will be compiled.

While the books will compile possible problems in the industrial sector and the solutions, the research paper will compile experiences of the workforce of the sector. Experiences of the management and the government officers will also be accumulated in the books.

As part of the MoU, the institution has received a research grant of Rs 85.3 lakh.

“This partnership will foster deep insights which could be used by policymakers but others as well. I am expecting knowledge-based products coming out of the venture," said Dr Nishank Jain, programme director, Indo-German Social Security Programme.

IIM-I director Prof Himanshu Rai said this research is expected to produce key results which will be useful in various sectors. This will also ready us for facing any possible pandemic in future, he added. This will also help shape future health policies in the country, added Prof Rai.

