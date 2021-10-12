IIM Indore to Offer Online Certification for Sales Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and Jigsaw, an edtech company has launched an executive certification programme in strategic sales management. The online course has been designed to help sales professionals and aspirants across different experience levels incorporate digital skills for a profound sales team-building and strategic approach towards driving sales.

The four-month digital live training by industry veterans will cover end-to-end foundational concepts in sales to strategic sales for scale along with emerging sales frameworks. The learning is hands-on with an emphasis on mastering the skills rather than just learning them.

The core aim of IIM Indore is to help develop and groom individuals who are capable of single-handedly driving the success of a team or an organisation, Prof Himanshu Rai, Director of the institute. “Our sales programme’s parameters are specified around conditioning existing sales professionals along with aspiring sales personnel into a dynamic, revenue-driving, digitally literate salesforce," he adds.

Keeping in mind the current market requirements and developments in vision, IIM Indore has designed the pedagogy to acquaint learners with the best practices for recruiting, training, building, and managing high-performing sales teams along with Jigsaw.

Gaurav Vohra, CEO & Co-founder of Jigsaw explains, “There is no industry barrier and anyone aspiring to become a successful sales professional can enroll in this four-month online program. We are quite excited to have brought a digital angle to the sales domain with a program that focuses exclusively on interactions and experience learnings.”

“Reaching the epitome of success in sales has a formula that is quite similar to mastering the art of painting or Python programming. The process is all about acquiring mastery through continuous practice of knowledge, skill, and discipline. Organisations today are in a constant state of competition to hire high-impact sales professionals. The Executive Program in Strategic Sales Management is designed to enable learners to become high-performing sales strategists in the digital world," says Jigsaw.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.