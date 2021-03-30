IIM-Jammu Launches Centre of Happiness, to Offer Courses, Research in Wellness

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has established ‘Ānandam: The Center for Happiness’. It was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The Center for Happiness’ will be divided into five categories - counselling, holistic wellness, elective courses on happiness development, research and Leadership, and faculty development. The Advisory Board of experts for the Center constitutes of numerous experts from academics, research, and industry.

In his address delivered virtually, Pokhriyal said that incorporating happiness in the academic curriculum of students is “a very crucial step towards empowering our nation". “This step will take our education system to newer heights, similar to the times of ancient Indian universities like Nalanda and Takshashila," said Pokhroyal. He encouraged other institutions across the country to have their own center for happiness, to help students live a stress-free life.

The Minister said that students and faculty tend to undergo stress due to deadlines, coursework, teaching-load, and professional and personal life pressure. This tends to result in depression and anxiety amongst the teachers as well as students. Hence, the center will help people overcome mental stress and help spread positivity and it will encourage and propagate holistic development for all the stakeholders at IIM Jammu, he added.

“The Center for Happiness acquires its name ‘Ānandam’ from the Indian wisdom tradition where the pure consciousness is being as anandam. Thus, the Centre doesn’t aim for only happiness but knowing the truth, doing good and enjoying the beauty around," claims the IIM.

At the center, students and teachers will participate in regular physical exercises, practice for breathing exercises such as prāṇāyāma and mindfulness, and practice meditation and contemplation.

Addressing the participants Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha said, “The right way to measure wealth is to measure happiness and not money”. He added, staying happy is the best prayer that anyone can offer to God.