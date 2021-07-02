IIM Jammu Launches Executive MBA in Blended Mode

IIM Jammu launched its two-year Executive MBA program in the blended mode for working professionals. The course offers exposure to global or rural environments, dissertations among several other features. It will be a mix of on-campus and online learning modules. The applications are open at iimj.ac.in and the last date to apply is July 31.

The course offers exposure to global or rural environments through its one-week immersion program. This one-week immersion program will take place after the successful completion of the first year of EMBA. The global immersion will expose the participants to the unique learning methods followed by the international partners of IIM Jammu, whereas the rural immersion will be immersing the participants with the knowledge and working cultures of rural India. The programme also has a dissertation which will be spread over the last two terms. This will be providing the real-life applications of the concepts discussed during the class interactions. After the successful completion of the programme, the participant will be a proud alumnus of IIM Jammu.

To ease the learning process for them, the program would be blending with on-campus and online learning modules spread over six terms in two years. The first year focuses on the foundation courses, and the second year will have the advanced courses. In each of the program trimesters, the participants will have one week of campus visits to discuss and experience the classroom learning module, and the rest of the module will be completed in online mode.

Prof. BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu invited the aspirants to be a part of the rigorous programme. He said, “rapidly emerging Indian economy is making its way to become Atma Nirbhar in the near future by embracing the updated versions of the technology. This is making transformational shifts in the existing working patterns of the business houses. Further, due to the global disruptions (pandemics, changing economic and geo-political relations) the business professionals have to reinvent and adapt to the changing circumstances in order to prove their relevance. IIM Jammu’s Executive Master of Business Management (EMBA) aims at this."

“Now, IIM Jammu plans to contribute to career-building of working executives by starting its two-year program Executive Master of Business Management (EMBA) in blended mode. Keeping in mind the business executives who are at their early or mid-career levels, the program is cautiously designed to operate in the blended mode by incorporating the on-campus and online learning modules,” he said.

The programme, says the IIM, is for professionals who wish to complete their MBAs without leaving their professions. Working executives from industry, corporates, government organizations, armed/paramilitary forces, NGOs, and entrepreneurs with a minimum work experience of three years are eligible to apply.

The candidate either should hold a Bachelor’s degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA [45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories]. The candidates with CAT/GMAT/GRE score obtained during the past three years may be exempted from the IIMJAT 2021. The past three years would be counted from the last date of the admission application. Candidates not having a valid test score as above should appear for IMJAT 2021.

