IIM Jammu Offers Free Entrepreneurship Course for School Students

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has launched an online summer school for students of classes 10, 11, and 12. The programme structure has focused on three main modules including entrepreneurship, financial literacy, critical thinking, and self-development.

The one-week program will start from July 3 till July 10. The summer school is an IIM Jammu-sponsored programme, and will not charge any fee from the students.

The first module aims to teach students about the global business environment and entrepreneurship. The second module focuses on learning and acquiring new skills like financial literacy, public speaking, problem-solving and critical thinking, etc.

The course also features a third module which imparts knowledge on the self-development of the students. In this session, the moderator will highlight the importance of being happy, understand the value of developing a hobby, and the significance of time management.

“The overall programme will help the students in their holistic development and help them realize their true potential," said IIM Jammu in an official statement.

Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, said that this programme will expand students’ knowledge across various disciplines and help them explore new career options.

The IIM Jammu Summer School has received about 500 applications on the first day of the registrations, claims the institute.

“The core objective of the program is to make learning fun, exciting and enriching. The innovative teaching pedagogies used by the faculty members and subject experts will create a positive learning environment by engaging the students in the best possible way," reads the release.

The program coordinators, Dr Archana Sharma and Dr Kulwinder Kaur, have done extensive research in developing the program modules and are working hard to make this program a great success.

