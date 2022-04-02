IIM Jammu Placement 2022: Highest Package of Rs 32 lakh, 31% Hike in Average Salary

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has released its final placement report for the fifth batch (2020-2022) of the postgraduate MBA programme. A total of 217 MBA students had appeared in the placement rounds. During this placement round the highest salary offered is CTC Rs 32 lakh per annum.

According to the reports, the institute has witnessed an increase of 31 percentage in average salaries than the last year. The top 10 percentage CTC this year was Rs 29.80 lakh while the median and average CTC was Rs 13.53 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh per annum, respectively.

The institute saw over 119 companies participating in the campus recruitment process. The companies offered roles in various fields to the students such as product management, consulting, finance, marketing and general management. Some of the recruiters in the IIM Jammu placement include Amazon, Aditya Birla fashion, Deloitte, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Xiaomi, Hyundai, Paytm among others.

The number of offers received by the institute this year also witnessed an uptick. Total 222 offers were made this year while the companies had made 104 offers last year. The highest number of roles offered were in the consulting domain followed by marketing/sales, operations and finance.

Meanwhile, 52 percentage of the jobs offered were in the IT & Analytics sector and the rest were in the automobile, Edtech, BFSI and energy sectors among others. The entire placement process was conducted in online mode keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, highlighted the increase in placements over the last year despite COVID-19 fears and said that it indicates “an optimistic placement scenario.” He added that the batch size was also increased as compared to the last year and claimed that this year’s placement was a success.

Professor Jabir Ali, Chairperson, Placements outlined the jump in average and median package offered this year. He added that “the success of the placements season is driven by the trust of the recruiters in IIM Jamm," as per a statement.

