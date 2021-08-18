IIM Kashipur Invites Applications for Toy Making Competition, Winners to Get Rs 21,000

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur along with the Ministry of Education is organising an innovative toys or games competition for students, teachers, start-ups, and toy experts. Titled ‘Toy Tales 2021’, the competition aims at challenging “India’s creative minds to develop unique toys and games based on our civilization, history, and culture," IIM Kashipur said.

Interested students can apply with IIM’s Design Innovation Centre (DIC) ‘NAVAASHAY’. The application process is open and the last day to submit entries is August 31.

The competition has several themes including environment, fitness and sport, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Indian heritage, culture, mythology, history, ethos, technology, and ethnicity catering to different age groups. Winners will get prize worth Rs 21,000.

When submitting the entries, candidates need to submit their entries as a single design file in jpg or pdf. It must have 150-200 words and a maximum of two pages description about the toy that should include the working of the toy, target age group, persona mapping, ideation, components, materials, and major dimensions. Candidates must also mention their marketing strategies.

While the registration will end by August 31, the final submission can be made by October 15. All participants will receive a digital certificate at the end of the competition.

Design Innovation Centre (DIC) ‘NAVAASHAY’ is one of the twenty DICs being set up in the country by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), now MoE that aims to develop a design and innovation culture in the institute by primarily addressing the problems of the North-West Himalayan region and other national priority areas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here