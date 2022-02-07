IIM Kashipur Holds Meeting to Clear Doubts on CAT Admission Process

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has announced the counselling process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 qualified candidates. To ease the interview rounds, the institute conducted a virtual meet — Confab ’22 to resolve any queries related to the interview, preparation methods and know curriculum details. Over 600 candidates participated in the online meet.

“As the CAT 2021 interview rounds have been notified, candidates are loaded with several doubts about the interview process, preparation methods, curriculum and the colleges and to resolve the same, Team Insite, the admissions body of IIM Kashipur organized Confab’22, a two-day Virtual City Meets programme," the institute said.

Also read| Mumbai-based CA Tops CAT 2021, Says Being Selective in Attempting Questions is the Mantra

As the interview rounds have been notified by IIM Kashipur, candidates were loaded with several doubts about the interview process, preparation methods, curriculum and the colleges. In the two day discussion forum, the team resolved queries regarding the college and processes that follow the admissions phase, discussed the career prospects, pre-MBA preparations, and much more, it said.

The event also saw aspirants who applied for the MBA (Analytics) programme of IIM Kashipur and had queries regarding the curriculum and scope of doing an MBA in Analytics. The event was conducted in two slots, one in the morning and one in the evening, on February 5 and 6.

“It saw an active participation of 600+ aspirants. In order to increase the efficiency of the city meet via virtual mode, break-out rooms were created to ensure one-to-one query resolution for aspirants. The event witnessed overwhelming response and the city meet was successful in achieving its end goal of supporting the aspirants for their upcoming B-School interview journey," IIM Kashipur added.

Read| CAT 2021 Scores Didn’t go Well? Here Are Your Options

CAT 2021 result was announced on January 3 wherein as many as nine candidates have secured 100 percentile. All the candidates are male and out of the total, seven are engineers. The most number of 100 percentile scorers are from Maharashtra with four candidates, followed by Uttar Pradesh with two followed by one candidate from Haryana, Telangana, and West Bengal each. Almost 2.30 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 1.9 lakh had appeared for it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.