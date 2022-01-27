IIM Kashipur Invites Applications for its 1-year PG General Management Courses for Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has invited applications for the second batch of its one-year postgraduate certificate programme in general management to provide a holistic understanding of management functions. The programme has been developed for aspiring general managers to enhance their managerial skills in a fast-changing business environment.

Those who have completed a diploma, degree, or two-year master’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in any discipline along with a minimum of two years of work experience will be eligible for the course.

The pedagogy will include lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers, assignments, etc. The programme involves an on-campus immersive session with simulation and communication workshops (presentation) to enhance the learner’s experiences. Launched in collaboration with Times Professional Learning (TPL), it will teach candidates to exhibit skills during various simulation and communication workshops. It will address challenges by learning future-ready managerial skills and building competencies across cross-functional areas.

The programme will assist early to mid-career level executives who wish to advance their careers and acquire managerial skills to build capabilities to address future challenges by integrating quality leadership and swift decision-making. It enhances the skills for learners across disciplines such as finance, economics, marketing, human resource management, operations, and decision sciences, strategic management, among others, the institute says.

“The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in General Management at IIM Kashipur will help learners develop their business skills and build competencies to meet the aspirations and challenges of Industry 4.0. It will help managers get exposed to new-age organisational practices, gain new skills, and develop global leadership skills. It will create an industry-ready workforce who can innovate, take challenges, be communication savvy, and have entrepreneurial qualities, which will help diversify businesses," said Prof Atulan Guha, Associate Professor, Economics, and Programme Coordinator, PGCGM, Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur.

“It is essential for professionals to have a fillip early in their career and get exposed to modern practices of an organisational framework. With technological changes bringing disruptions across various businesses, learners must evolve and upskill themselves. IIM Kashipur’s programme enables learners to redefine their career path to groom and hone new-age skills to take over senior positions in future," Anish Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Times Professional Learning said.

