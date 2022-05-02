IIM Kashipur's Executive MBA in Analytics Begins With 95 Students

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur inaugurated its Executive Master of Business Administration in Analytics (EMBA Analytics) for the batch of 2022-24 at its Kashipur campus.

The EMBA Analytics program, announced earlier this year, received a tremendous response, and 95 students were selected for the first batch, claims the IIM. The EMBAA students have an average of nine years of work experience across various industries, including ITES, IT, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and aviation, to name a few.

Overall, women candidates contribute 20 per cent of the batch with an average work experience of 101 months. The program will have 900 contact hours spread across six terms over 24 months, the IIM said in an official statement.

Each term is preceded by a campus immersion and learning module. The first three terms comprise core courses, while the fourth, fifth, and sixth terms comprise core and elective courses. The courses introduce and equip the participant with analytics and management concepts.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur, said, “I am extremely proud to mention that IIM Kashipur is the first institute to foray into a two year MBA (Analytics) program. Building on this foundation and the massive numbers of applications received for this programme, we have launched the Executive MBA Analytics program to benefit the mid-career executives as well. This program will create a sound understanding for learners by using data and technology to further their management and career goals."

This blended learning program will train aspirants in technical skills, business fundamentals, management practices, leadership and strategy, and contemporary skills specific to Business Analytics. In addition, it equips participants with the cross-functional skills required to succeed in Industry 4.0.

IIM Kashipur offers other unique courses including one-year postgraduate certificate programme in general management.

