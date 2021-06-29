IIM Kozhikode Launches Certificate Programs in Business, Strategy, Marketing, Product Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode in collaboration with Coursera, has launched four certificate programs in business, strategy, marketing, and product management. Each program is designed as a 6-8 months long graduate-level offering interactive learning by the IIM-K faculty. Students will learn about the advanced learning tools backed by technology and program support from Coursera.

The eight-month business management course will prepare future executives, leaders, and entrepreneurs, with frameworks, strategies, and tools needed to strategically drive businesses forward amid the digital transformation.

The strategic management program transforms working professionals into results-driven leaders by teaching them growth strategies, data-driven decision-making, and proven leadership tactics.

The marketing strategy course has been designed for marketers looking to advance to a leadership position, this program provides a broad snapshot of marketing, focusing on how to use data mining, AI, and automation to better understand and reach customers.

Those applying for the Product Management program, will learn the hard and soft skills needed to excel as a product manager, from market research and prototyping to project management and product development. No technical background is required.

Announcing the tie-up, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K said, “This partnership with Coursera seamlessly dovetails with these ideals. Coursera, with its robust platform, AI-driven tools, and global reach, will be a great foil to IIMK’s commitment to the 3D’s — Digitisation, Diversification, and Disruption."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here