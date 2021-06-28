IIM Kozhikode Launches Online Course in HR Management and Analytics

IIM Kozhikode launched Professional Certificate Programme in HR Management and Analytics. The course is being offered through upGrad - an online learning platform. The duo also offers professional certification in data science for business decision making.

The latest course is five months long and is developed and taught by faculty at IIM-Kozhikode. The curriculum involves key concepts of HR and the application of quantitative analysis to understand trends and outcomes of human resource data. The course consists of a total of 120 hours of learning content and promotes a case study-based teaching approach.

Applicants need to have at least a bachelor’s degree along with two years of work experience or a master’s degree, any learner or professional can enroll for the course.

Professor T.N. Krishnan, IIM-Kozhikode said, “The programme would be helpful to develop perspectives, concepts, and skills for better appreciation of the HR domain and the use of analytics in decision making. Presented in a capsule form, the course focuses on developing applied knowledge and uses tools and frameworks to augment the existing capabilities of both experienced HR professionals as also those who would be relatively new to the field.”

Professor Prantika Ray, IIM Kozhikode further emphasised the rigour and pertinence of the course and said, “This course will help learners understand the link between business strategy and human resources through the lenses of analytics. The programme has been diligently crafted to meet the talent needs of the organizations in these changing times towards a sustainable future."

Prof Kapil Verma, IIM Kozhikode highlighted the significance of the course towards enhancing employee experiences, and stated, “The HR management and analytics programme examines all the stages of an employee’s journey, right from workforce planning and talent acquisition to employee engagement, wellness and talent retention. It provides an in-depth conceptual understanding of these stages, and more importantly, helps the participants comprehend how analytics can be used to lead and manage employees more efficiently thereby creating more meaningful workplaces."

