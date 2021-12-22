IIM Lucknow, Apollo Hospitals Launch Executive Programme in Healthcare Management

IIM Lucknow along with Apollo Med skills has launched an executive programme in healthcare management (EPHM) that is expected to contribute by developing appropriate managerial capacity for the fast-growing health sector in India.

All participants will get a chance to visit the IIM Lucknow campus as well as Apollo hospitals. This will enhance the students’ understanding of the value chain while being present in the relevant environment, the official notice said.

The programme has been designed by taking the necessary inputs from both public and private health sectors of India and similar economies in the region, it claimed.

Dr Srinivasa Rao Pulijala, CEO, Apollo MedSkills said the programme “will nurture and shape the career of hundreds of youth who aspire to take the leadership roles in the health industry. Students will benefit from learning from the industry experts from both management and healthcare sectors. During the pandemic COVID-19 period, we are witnessing a sharp rise in the number of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, rehabilitation centres across urban, semi-urban, and in some pockets of rural India. These health facilities are on the lookout for those talented people who are capable of running them effectively and efficiently. This unique industry is in urgent need of highly skilled people.”

The IIM said, “COVID-19 pandemic has exposed all sectors of the economy including healthcare across the world. This has led to the rethinking and restructuring of the healthcare industry as well. In the context of India, care delivery has become a big challenge due to serious shortage of qualified medical, nursing, diagnostic and managerial workforce of the healthcare sector apart from ill-equipped health infrastructure."

