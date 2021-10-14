IIM Lucknow Invite Applications for Executive Program in AI for Business

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow invites applications for its executive programme in AI for business. Mentored by top faculty of IIM Lucknow, the course is supported by Wiley Innovation Advisory Council. The ‘Executive Program in AI for Business’ is a six-month course with 100% live online classes. It is suitable for data and techno-functional practitioners such as product and project managers along with business department heads.

The executive learning programme aims at imparting technology-led business skills involving the application of AI models, products, and platforms to business managers and professionals. On successful completion of the course, candidates will get a joint certification from IIM-Lucknow and Wiley. IIML Executive Alumni Status will also be granted to the enrolled learners.

The next batch of the Executive Program in AI for Business is ready to commence from November 21. Early-stage professionals having at least five years of experience in business or product management roles, graduated in any discipline with 50% or equivalent score in the highest qualification can apply. An education specialization in business and computer science is recommended but not mandatory.

Philip Kisray, SVP and GM International Education, Wiley said, “Forbes estimates that by 2025, companies will spend Rs 91,537 crore on building or buying AI products. It is a testimony to the increasing hegemony of AI in business decisions and strategy. Today, organisations are embroiled in a war of talent due to a lack of relevant skills in the existing workforce. The penetration of industry 4.0 technologies across industries calls for skilled talent and workforce prepared enough to meet the demands of the complex business dynamics. WileyNXT’s and IIM Lucknow’s program in AI for Business has been curated specifically with the objective of nurturing the workforce of the future.”

Stressing on the need for proficiency in advanced and emerging technologies, Prof. V.S. Prakash Attili, assistant professor, Information Technology and Systems, IIM Lucknow said, “The world of the future is going to be highly dominated by technology. It is important for professionals and learners today to acquaint themselves with the applications of advanced technologies. With our ‘AI in Business’ program with WileyNXT, we will nurture professional managers with strong conceptual fundamentals and skills required to manage businesses of the future, while giving them the vision to determine what the future will be.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.