IIM Lucknow is Offering 6-month Executive Programme in Artificial Intelligence for Business

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for its executive programme in artificial intelligence for business. The online certificate course is designed for professionals interested in building for their employers AI products, services, or processes by leveraging data. Developed in association with WileyNXT, the programme is slated to commence on September 4.

Graduates from any UGC recognized university with a minimum score of 50 per cent can apply for the programme. It is a 6-month long online certification programme suitable for professionals with two to three years of work experience who aspire to make a career in artificial intelligence or machine learning.

Combining academic knowledge with the practical impact of artificial intelligence, the course aims to equip learners with knowledge on utilising efficient technology platforms, methodologies, and tools to help organisations build and implement AI-driven business strategies, said the IIM.

“A recent report by Bain & Company found that 87 per cent of enterprises expect to increase annual AI spend by more than 10 per cent. Another survey by PwC revealed that 75 per cent of business leaders are confident that AI will help them make better decisions and 64 per cent percent indicated it will be critical to their organization’s efficiency and productivity in the future. All these trends point to the increasing penetration and deployment of AI for business and organisations,” said IIM Lucknow.

Prof VS Prakash Attili, Assistant Professor, IT & Systems, IIM Lucknow, “The curriculum of AI for Business program has been designed to handhold and train professionals in developing data and AI-supported business models for organizations. As stated in the majority of the industry reports, application of artificial intelligence is no longer a choice but a necessity for industries to thrive in a fast and agile environment. We are happy to collaborate with WileyNXT and offer this niche online program to prospective students.”

