IIM Lucknow Launches 11-month Chief Operations Officer Programme for Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM) Lucknow has launched a first-of-its-kind Chief Operations Officer Programme in India. The 11-month programme, launched in collaboration with Emeritus aims to enable business leaders, aspiring and new COOs to improve their organisation’s operational efficiency, resilience to disruption, and business growth.

The programme is ideal for senior professionals and business leaders with over ten years of work experience. This programme commences on June 30 and has fee of Rs 4,00,000 plus GST. IIM Lucknow is also offering an early bird discount of Rs 28,000 plus GST for participants who apply by May 5.

The course will equip participants to drive greater business efficiency and impact with a best-in-class experiential understanding of digital and engineering operations, says the IIM. On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and gain an executive alumni status.

It will be delivered through a blend of live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. To be taught by distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty, the programme curriculum includes ten contemporary modules, a capstone project, and real-world case studies.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Dr Suresh K Jakhar, Associate Professor, Operations Management and Dr Himanshu Rathore, Assistant Professor, Operations Management, IIM Lucknow said, “To gain a competitive advantage in today’s business environment, operational leaders need to develop and drive operational capabilities from a strategic perspective. The operational capabilities of a company allow it to steer its way through a volatile, uncertain, and competitive market. This programme is designed for COOs/ business leaders to develop the necessary operational skillsets that are required to think strategically, act decisively, and drive value chain innovation."

