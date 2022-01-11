IIM Lucknow Launches Advanced Management Programme in Financial Services, Capital Markets for Professionals

To strengthen professionals’ skillsets and understanding of financial services, IIM Lucknow and Imarticus Learning launched an advanced management programme in financial services and capital markets. The 6 month-long course will have two batches per year with six days of campus immersion in total. It is targeted at high-performing mid-level and senior-level management professionals from the financial services sector in India and globally.

Designed specifically by industry experts and leading academicians at IIM Lucknow, the programme will provide mid-level management professionals with in-depth domain exposure in corporate finance, valuation and modelling, equity research, investment banking, risk management, corporate banking, digital banking, treasury operations, and fintech.

The programme will cover key aspects of financial services and capital markets. Each of the course modules will have live virtual teaching and learners will also be given access to the campus immersion at IIM Lucknow twice – once at the beginning, and once at the end of the programme.

The programme will have IIM Lucknow delivering six modules, and Imarticus Learning providing 1 module in FinTech. Additionally, it will include projects and stimulations, along with leadership masterclasses from leading business executives in the financial services domain. Aiming to provide world-class learning experiences, the course will provide learners with peer networking opportunities with campus immersion and an executive alumni status of IIM Lucknow.

Speaking on this, Prof Ajay K Garg, Chairperson, Management Development Programme (MDP), IIM Lucknow said the institute “has been committed to offering learners the best possible experience that is backed by insights from industry stalwarts and experienced professors. The latest Advanced Management Programs in Financial Services and Capital Markets will cover the key aspects of the Financial Services spectrum and provide professionals with a medium to further their careers. We are pleased to collaborate with Imarticus Learning once again and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

