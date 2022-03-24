Applications Open For IIM Lucknow's Executive Program in Strategic HR

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for its executive programme in strategic human resources. The first batch of the six-month certification programme is set to commence from April 16, 2022. The course is designed for aspiring human resource executives who are passionate about building tech-savvy future organisations, says the institute.

Graduates in any discipline with a 50 per cent or equivalent score in the highest qualification, and at least 3 years of work experience in business or an education specialization in HR roles are required to be eligible to apply for this programme.

Developed in association with WileyNXT, it provides certification courses for HR professionals on integrating data and technology into the human resource function. It’s curriculum includes both practical and applied learning. Learners will get an opportunity to transfer acquired knowledge into practical application via means of case studies, projects and discussions, the institute added.

The programme’s curriculum consists of 160+ learning hours along with six masterclasses by top CXOs and business leaders. On successful completion of the program, a joint certification from IIM Lucknow and Wiley will be provided.

Commenting on the programme, Prof Girsh Balasubramanian, Assistant Professor, Human Resource Management, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said, “As an after-effect of the ongoing pandemic, we are seeing that most of the companies are going through core transformations in their culture, values and talent strategy. The HR domain is becoming a lot more agile and owing to the new skills demand of the function, it is imperative to create professionals who are equipped and skilled enough to help enterprises adopt and deploy disruptive technologies across the system.”

“Companies are becoming increasingly reliant on technology, necessitating digital transformation across the board. The pandemic has made us realize the role of digital and tech-empowered HR leaders in helping organizations navigate through unprecedented challenges. Attuned to the market demand, our Strategic HR program is a niche program which focuses on upskilling HR professionals in a way that they could easily deal with the evolving and dynamic challenges across the function,” Prof Pavni Kaushiva, Assistant Professor, Human Resource Management, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said.

