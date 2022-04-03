IIM Lucknow Offers 9-month Executive Programme in Strategic Finance

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for its third cohort of executive programme in strategic finance. It is a nine-month programme suitable for mid to senior-level finance professionals who either desire to become CFOs or have recently assumed a similar role.

The programme is designed to prepare future-focused CFOs, financial planners, and analysts, capable of helping business and organisations drive growth in a fast-changing business environment, says the institute. It is slated to commence on April 16.

Graduates from any UGC recognised university with a 50 per cent score and at least 5 years of work experience can apply for the course. A GMAT score is optional. Upon successful completion of the strategic finance programme, candidates will receive a certificate from IIM Lucknow.

Developed in association with WileyNXT, this course has been curated while keeping in mind the dynamic VUCA business landscape so that learners can be trained to utilise forward thinking and insights while making important business decisions and strategies, relating to financial planning, and assisting organisations in delivering profitable outcomes.

“The CFO role is essentially strategic and forward looking. The ongoing global pandemic unravelled the impact and value that CFOs generate for organisations while helping chart their holistic growth trajectory. Such a critical function requires professionals adept in leadership and decision making across a wide spectrum of issues ranging from budgeting to governance to technology adoption and compliance with regulations and laws. Our Strategic Finance program and curriculum is in consonance with our objective of nurturing skilled talent and CFO leaders of the future,” Dr Ajay K Garg, Professor, Finance & Accounting, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said.

“Based on the success and response received on our first two cohorts, we are happy to begin our third cohort of the Strategic Finance program. We are hopeful that this program will help learners emerge as action-oriented leaders in the domain of financial planning, analysis, and strategy,” Dr Ashish Pandey, Assistant Professor, Finance & Accounting, IIM Lucknow said.

