IIM Lucknow Invites Applications for Executive Program in Strategic Finance

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for its ‘executive program in strategic finance’. The course offered in collaboration with the online platform WileyNext aims at building strategic financial leadership skills for the future.

The nine-month intensive learning programme has been designed for mid to senior-level finance leaders/executives who either aspire to become CFO in their organisations or are new CFOs who have recently entered the role.

The second batch of the executive programme will commence from October 9. Admissions are still ongoing. Early-stage professionals having at least five years of experience graduated from any UGC recognised university and GMAT Score (optional) with standard documentation can apply for the course. On successful completion of the program, a joint certificate by two premier brands, Wiley and IIM-Lucknow, will be provided.

Students will be mentored by the faculty of IIM Lucknow and supported by Wiley Innovation Advisory Council. The programme’s objective is “to produce digital-first, strategic advisors capable of driving growth in a fast-evolving business landscape" and is focused on emerging CFOs and FPNA leaders.

The live online programme focuses on building relevant expertise, skills, and mindset in finance professionals so as to enable them to make key business decisions and help their respective organisations navigate through digital transformation with an understanding of the larger context.

Commenting on the programme, Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India said, “Credible data sources point out that 58% of CFOs are now taking full charge and responsibility for digitalization across the businesses. This means that CFOs of tomorrow are going to be entrusted with the responsibility of introducing business-wide changes, directly impacting the business performance. They are required to look beyond the finance function and become key enablers of change and business transformation. Keeping this in mind, the program in strategic finance has been curated to produce skilled and trained finance leaders capable of harnessing new avenues of growth and opportunities.”

