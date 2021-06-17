IIM Nagpur, CIRT Pune to Offer Training in Transport Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has collaborated with the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) to offer training in transport management. IIM Nagpur and CIRT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

Under the MoU, the institutes will provide research, executive training, and other educational programmes for corporate and government professionals, as well as consultancy engagements between the two institutions.

The collaboration will help conduct short-term executive education programmes, long-term education programmes, research collaboration, and faculty development programmes to generate industry-oriented knowledge in vehicle and transport engineering and transport management, IIM Nagpur said Capt. (Dr) Rajendra B Saner Patil, Director, CIRT. “The collaboration will also support in achieving the “Vision Zero” goal in road safety," he said.

Vaibhav Dange, Advisor, National Highways Authority of India, and Member, IIMN Board of Governors said, “This MoU paves way for top-notch research and consultancy engagements which will not only help realise the vision and mission of both the institutes, but also enrich the techno-managerial ecosystem of this region, and the state as a whole."

Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur commented, “Collaboration and cooperation between IIMN and CIRT will open up new doors for development of the automobile hub of the country, particularly in the transport sector."

CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra and Chairman, IIMN Board of Governors said the collaboration is an opportunity to handle and shape the future of transportation and mobility. “Transportation and mobility is at the tip of disruption with new technology such as EV, autonomous driving, AI and ML. With these technological changes, our leaders of tomorrow will have to deal with very different ethical, sustainable and behavioral challenges," he added.

