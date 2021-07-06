IIM Nagpur Claims to Have Highest Number of Non-Engineers Ever in PGP 2021 Batch

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur claims to have the highest number of non-engineers ever in its latest PGP batch. As many as 21 per cent of students in the current batch are from non-engineering backgrounds, told the IIM. The new batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management and PhD began on July 5.

Prof Varsha Khandker, chairperson, admissions, also noted that students from more than 20 states of the country are represented in this batch.

The PGP Batch of 2021-23 is comprised of 258 students, of which 23 per cent are female. The average age of the students, who hail from more than 20 states, is 24 years. In terms of academic and professional experience, the batch is quite diverse, with experienced workers from consulting, hospitality, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, banking, financial services, fashion marketplace services, EdTech, political consultancy, forensic and integrity services, chartered accountants and entrepreneurs making up a considerable proportion of the batch. Fresh graduates constitute 37 per cent of the batch, which has an average work experience of 17 months.

In his address to the students, Prof. Prakash Awasthy, PGP Chairperson reiterated that the coming two years would be of immense importance to them. In a changing industrial environment, Prof Awasthy said, the learnings at IIM Nagpur would enable to students to manoeuvre new challenges. He related that the multifaceted pedagogy at IIM Nagpur which includes real-life engagement with the industry, peer learning and international exposure, is designed to create managers who can tackle global issues.

