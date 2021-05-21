From PG Certificate in FinTech to Data Science: IIM-Nagpur Launches Four New Courses

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has introduced four new postgraduate certificate programmes. The new courses are being offered in collaboration with Jaro Education. These programmes are short-term and will be offered in blended form. The duration of these courses will be 9 to 12 months and they aimed at mid-level working professionals, according to the IIM.

The four new PG programmes introduced by IIM Nagpur and Jaro include - business management for IT professionals, fintech, data science and business excellence, and data strategy and marketing analysis.

After completion of the course, professionals will receive a PG Certificate and alumni status from IIM Nagpur. The first batch for all the four IIM Nagpur programmes is expected to commence from July 2021.

According to the official press release, “The techno-functional PG programmes are apt for mid-level working professionals in key business functions such as business management, marketing, information technology and financial technologies (fintech). These programmes with a duration of 9 - 12 months, comprise of 16 modules under the guidance of IIM Nagpur’s highly experienced and professional faculty. These programmes also include regular mentoring sessions from industry experts."

Here is a look at the new courses -

Business Management for IT Professionals (BMIT): Developed for executives, who aspire to take on managerial role in the IT industry, the programme curriculum includes various techniques and tools required for managing businesses.

FinTech Programme: This programme covers technologies such as Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data and their applications to design and manage financial products or services.

Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation: The programme focuses on empowering the professionals with the knowledge on the tools and techniques used in Data Science and Machine Learning.

Digital Strategy and Marketing Analytics: The programme equips working executives with contemporary strategic marketing methods.

Talking about the PG programmes, Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur said, “All these programmes are designed and delivered by eminent faculty from IIM Nagpur along with industry experts to give practical connect to the learning. We are very confident that these programmes will equip professionals for sought-after roles including General Managers, Data Scientists/Analysts, Marketing Consultants, Product Manager and many more."

