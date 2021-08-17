IIM Nagpur launches MBA for Working Professionals

IIM Nagpur has launched MBA for working professionals (MBA-WP). The programme aims at fulfilling the needs of mid-career professionals for upskilling with a management degree which can help accelerate their career growth. “The objective of the MBA-WP programme is to equip the participants with various skills and knowledge that will help them navigate their career path with focus," said the IIM.

Face-to-face classes will be scheduled on weekday evenings or weekends. However, the programme may have to be conducted online due to the prevailing pandemic and government restrictions. The MBA-WP will begin from the Nagpur campus by October 2021 and will be launched from IIM Nagpur’s Pune campus by the year-end.

The courses will be delivered by IIM Nagpur faculty members as well as visiting faculty and eminent experts from industry and academia. The programme aims to attract diverse professionals from various sectors of the industry, public sector organizations, and entrepreneurs, which will provide the batch participants with a good peer network and learning.

On the occasion of the launch of the MBA-WP programme, Dr Bhimaraya Metri, director IIM-Nagpur, said, “This MBA-WP program has been designed specially keeping the needs of working professionals in mind. Professionals from Nagpur and the nearby regions will be benefited from this programme. This initiative will produce expert management professionals and leaders of tomorrow in the Vidarbha region".

The faculty members oriented the applicants towards programme philosophy and addressed their queries about the programme and the admissions process.

The admission process for MBA-WP will include filling up an application form, an entrance examination (IIM Nagpur Aptitude Test - IIMNAT), and a personal interview. Applications for admission for MBA-WP at the Nagpur campus have already begun. Interested candidates may apply through the IIM Nagpur website

