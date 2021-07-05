IIM Nagpur Launches PG Certificate in Data Science

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has launched a postgraduate certificate programme in Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation aimed towards early and mid-career professionals seeking upskilling opportunities to perform effectively in their careers.

The programmes range from 9 to 12 months and are conveniently scheduled outside of work hours and provide working executives with the flexibility of learning from their convenient locations. IIM Nagpur has partnered with Jaro Education for delivering these programmes.

The batch consists of 40 per cent female professionals, with an average work experience of 11 years. Participants are from over 60 multinational companies such as HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, JP Morgan, Genpact, and Bank of America, to name a few. The participants hail from 31 cities across 14 states of India.

Dr Metri said that apart from the certificate program in data science, there are three programmes currently, “the flagship MBA programme, the PhD programme commencing this year, and the MBA for Working Professionals that we are planning to launch in August to cater to industry professionals in and around Vidarbha. In addition to this, we are also geared up to start executive MBA programmes in Pune in October."

