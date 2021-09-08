IIM Nagpur Launches Satellite Campus in Pune

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur is set to establish its satellite campus at Pune. The institute has signed a Mou with the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) which will provide the necessary infrastructure at the 108 acres’ campus.

The initial courses to be offered are short and long-duration executive education programmes and MBA for working professionals. Research and consulting collaborations will also be an important feature, the institute said.

IIM Nagpur plans to create a collaborative space for relevant courses and extending its ideology of engaged scholarship and will supplement to suit the requirements of running the courses and allied activities.

Commenting about the launch of the satellite campus, C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra and Chairman, IIM Nagpur Board of Governors, said, “With a vision to make disruption a norm by creating an ecosystem of future young leaders who are agile, resilient and ready to adapt the dynamic business landscape to stay relevant, the establishment of the Pune campus is a step towards a new beginning in the field of management. This campus will provide a platform for industry leaders and academia to come together and shape the ‘leaders of tomorrow’ by providing world-class education and mentoring.”

