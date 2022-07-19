IIM Raipur Scripts History, Admits More Female Students Than Male in PG Management Programme

In a first, Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Raipur has overturned the gender equation by admitting more girls than boys to its postgraduate management course for the 2022-24 academic session. IIM Raipur admitted 62.1 per cent female students and 37.9 per cent male students, for the current academic year.

Even in 2021, IIM Raipur remained first in terms of enrolling more female students than other IIMs. However, the number of boys was higher last year.

The Ministry of Education praised the institution in a tweet, writing, “IIM Raipur has overturned the gender equation by admitting more girls than boys despite its gender-neutral admission process, a feat worth emulating for other institutes. Many IIMs are also moving in the direction of more gender-balanced classrooms.”

.@iimraipur has overturned the gender equation by admitting more girls than boys despite its gender-neutral admission process, a feat worth emulating for other institutes. Many IIMs are also moving in the direction of more gender-balanced classrooms. pic.twitter.com/WKuSI8y28Q — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 18, 2022

As per a report in Economic Times, nearly one-third of the arriving postgraduate programme batches at the top IIMs this year are women.

The PG 2022-24 batch at IIMs such as Calcutta, Indore, Bangalore, and Kozhikode has at least 30 per cent women, which is approximately the same as the batch of 2021-2023. The PG admissions 2022 are almost over, so it is unlikely that the female stats will rise substantially. IIM Ahmedabad’s PG batch this year has a 23 per cent female representation, down from 28 per cent last year, whereas Kozhikode has increased its female student representation to 46 per cent from 38 per cent.

Besides, these management institutes have also pledged to increase diversity on their campuses. In this regard, IIM Calcutta has introduced a “gender diversity policy” that allows four additional points to ensure gender diversity after meeting the minimum overall and other academic requirements. Moreover, IIM Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee has announced 50 supernumerary seats for international applicants for its three PG offerings.

