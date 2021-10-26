IIM Rohtak Hosts Online Conference on Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak organised an online conference on October 23 on the “Developments in Afghanistan: Status Report of work done in last two decades”. The conference focused on various national building activities undertaken in Afghanistan by other countries over the last two decades and how the Taliban takeover has impacted the lives of lakhs of people in the country.

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak said the Taliban taking over has created a global crisis. In the last two decades, the Afghan constitution was made, large highway projects were undertaken, dams were built, electrification was done, schools were created, universities were rejuvenated, scholarships were offered recruitment systems were put in place, and the electoral system was put in place, however, “will these institutions, systems, and structures continue after the Taliban take-over?” asked Prof Sharma.

Also Read| CAT Not Needed, Know Alternative Ways to Get Admission to IIMs

The discussion of the first panel emphasised Afghan structures and institutions and their possible impact. MJ Akbar, Member of Parliament spoke about the history of Afghanistan and stated that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has now resulted in a convergence of CHAFPAK (China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) which will need disciplined dealing from the international community.

Dr Nargis Negan, Former Minister of Mines, Afghanistan said that public institutions had been well managed by the young generation who are well educated and aware about technology but today there is a vacuum. She felt that the systems are completely at standstill right now.

Hanif Sufizada talked about the complete flight of talented human resources from Afghanistan. He further stated that all the hard work of the last twenty years in creating a new generation is rendered useless. He also mentioned that corruption played a very important role in undermining the work of building the nation.

Read| Reopen Girls Schools Immediately in Afghanistan: Malala Yousafzai to Taliban

During the second panel discussion, Shahmahmood Miakhel, Former Deputy Minister of Defense and Governor of Nangahar Province said the Taliban need to realize that taking over Afghanistan militarily is one thing but governance is another while Dr Shanthie D’souza spoke about how the execution of several projects which were successfully running before the Taliban takeover.

The panellists also discussed the drug trade which has consequences for international terror funding. Prof Sharma queried the panellists on the role of the corporate world in helping with the current situation in Afghanistan. He specifically mentioned how Indian and US corporate entities helped in developmental work in Afghanistan.

Prof Sharma summarized the proceedings by stating that the role of the United Nations will become an important one. “Only through United Nations can the international community come together to create some sort of framework for engagement, which may be necessary as every day hundreds of Afghanis may be dying due to poverty and disease and there appears to help insight," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.