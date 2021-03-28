IIM Rohtak Integrated Programme in Law: Applications Closing Soon, Here's How to Apply

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, has started the admission process for the five-year Integrated Programme in Law (IPL) from March 16 onwards. The students who have passed class 12 and seek admission to BBA-LLB courses can apply for the same at www.iimrohtak.ac.in. The application window will remain active till May 31.

The admission process will be conducted by IIMRohtak on the basis of the CLAT 2021 scores. The CLAT 2021 is a common law entrance test conducted by any National Law University to offer admission to various law courses offered at participating institutes across the state.

Activation of the application window: March 16

Last date to submit application: May 31

CLAT examination 2021: June 13

Announcement of Online Personal Interview: Third Week of July, tentatively

Minimum educational qualification: Students must have a minimum of 60% in their class 10 and 12.

Age limit: Applicants must not exceed 20 years of age as of July 31, 2021

Applicants must keep the scanned copies of the required document handy before applying to IPL Law admission 2021

Step 1. Go to the search bar of any of the internet browser and type www.iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the IPL tab and read the important instructions

Step 3. Sign up by using the required details and save the user id and password

Step 4. Proceed for the IPL application form and complete the details

Step 5. Make a payment of Rs Rs. 3890 as a non-refundable processing fee and download a copy of the receipt

The applicants will be shortlisted for the Online Personal Interview on the basis of the marks scored by them in Class 10 and 12 as well as CLAT 2021 score. The Online Personal Interviews (PI) is expected to be held in the third week of July tentatively. For more details candidates can visit the official website.