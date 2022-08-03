IIM Rohtak Invites Applications for 2-Year PG Diploma in Sports Management

IIM Rohtak is inviting applications for experienced management professionals, sports enthusiasts and sports administrators to become leaders in the exciting field of sports management. The institute is offering a two-year executive post graduate diploma in sports management (Batch 05) 2022-24. This is an opportunity for students to pursue MSc in Sports Management from Ulster University, UKIndian Institute of Management. All applicants are requested to apply online on or before August 10, 2022.

As per the institute, this program is for industrious participants interested in working in the sports, entertainment, and related industries. Graduates of the program will be equipped to understand the legal, regulatory, operational, financial, and branding concepts in the sports industry, nationally and globally.

Eligibility criteria

Candidate with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent overall grade point average will be eligible to apply. Work Experience in relevant field will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

All those who are interested for the program and possesses requisite qualification need to register online, through the official website of IIM Rohtak at www.iimrohtak.ac.in. To be able to apply for the programme, candidates have to pay a a non-refundable application fees of Rs 1000.

Certification

On successful completion of the academic requirements of the two year programme, the students will be awarded “Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management”. IIM Rohtak alumni status will be awarded to all the students, informed the institute.

Programme Fees

Total programme fees charged to the participant is Rs 7, 15,524. (This includes subsidized tuition fees, alumni fees, academic charges, examinations, textbooks, and study material. All fees are non-refundable.) Candidates can make payments through installment mode.

