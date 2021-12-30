CHANGE LANGUAGE
IIM Rohtak Launches Management Studies Programme for Working Professionals, Non-CAT Qualified Can Apply too

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak for the first has launched a two year Executive Master of Management Studies (eMMS) programme for working professionals. (Representative image)

The online registrations for the programme are open till April 11, 2022. Admissions via aptitude test and online interview. The test will be eliminated for CAT/ GMAT qualified candidates.

Education and Careers Desk

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak launched a two-year executive Master of Management Studies (eMMS) programme for working professionals. The two-year programme has been introduced keeping in mind the need for high-skilled working professionals. The online registrations for the programme are open till April 11, 2022.

The programme that aims at providing practical knowledge and personalised learning with a focus on intensive, multi-functional views on leadership, will give participants a blended learning experience. It will be delivered in a blended mode - a mix of online and offline sessions.

Read|IIT Madras Most Innovative Institute in India: Atal Ranking

On the occasion of the programme launch, Director IIM Rohtak, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma said, “The eMMS Programme is designed to deliver sound contemporary principles of management and practical insight. The academic rigour in the design of the programme and the precision in its delivery would surely enable the participants to be outstanding managers in the challenging environments.”

The course, with over 1020 hours of academic rigour, will encourage participants to reflect, analyse, critique, innovate and eventually learn the intricate aspects of present-day businesses through the pedagogy of the case method.

Read|Infosys to Hire Candidates for Process Executive Posts, Graduates Can Apply

This programme will overall focus on sharpening critical managerial skill sets and solidifying leadership capabilities, hence candidates with at least three years of managerial, entrepreneurial, professional experience can benefit from this programme, added the release.

To be eligible to apply for the two-year eMMS programme, one must hold a bachelor’s degree (in any discipline) and a minimum of three years of managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience at the time of application. The selection process will include Online IIM Rohtak Aptitude Test and Online Personal Interviews. In case the applicants have a valid CAT/ GMAT/ GRE score obtained in the last five years, the applicant need not appear for the aptitude test.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:December 30, 2021, 12:10 IST