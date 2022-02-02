IIM Rohtak Placements See 16% Hike in Salaries Offered, Highest Package at Rs 30 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak has achieved 100 per cent placements this year. The institute has seen a significant jump in the average salary offered to its students. The salary offered has gone up by over 16 per cent. IIM Rohtak has become the first IIM to complete the placements for the batch of 2022, claims the institute. This year, the highest domestic CTC offered stood at Rs 30 lakh per annum while the average salary rose to Rs 15.92 lakh per annum.

This year, cumulatively 73 per cent of the students were recruited for the domain of general management and consulting. The batch also witnessed a steep increase in the number of PPOs & PPIs also offered to the students.

The placements for the batch of 2022 had the top companies like Deloitte, Capgemini, Indus Valley Partners, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, OfBusiness, Yes Bank, Cognizant, CollegeDunia, AuthBridge, Xiaomi, and Natwest. The institute also forged new alliances with more than 40 new recruiters like Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital Group, Grasim Industries, Amazon,

Arcesium, Hero Motocorp, OYO, Reliance Retail, Schindler, Bharat Serums, and many others, added the institute.

Governor of Odisha, Prof Ganeshi Lal visited IIM Rohtak on February 1, 2022 to address the students of IIM Rohtak and congratulate them on the achievement of 100 per cent placements.

“This is the testimony of the trust of our recruiters in the dynamic, industrious, and ethical students of the institute. The year 2020-22 was full of speculations and uncertainties in the business environment. However, our students worked hard and received strong facilitation from the institute. The efforts of the placement committee resulted in excellent outcomes even in the COVID situation that the world is dealing with, said Prof. Dheeraj Sharma. He further added that “The programme fee of the institute is the lowest among any IIMs in the country. Hence, IIM Rohtak is a top B School with the best return on investment.”

