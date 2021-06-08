IIM Rohtak Postpones IPMAT 2021: IIM Entrance Exam for 12th Pass

The Indian Institute of Management- Rohtak has postponed the admission test for the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) 2021. The IPMAT 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on July 19, however, it has been deferred till further notice. The revised schedule will be released soon on the official website. The registration window for IPMAT 2021 was activated between February 15 and May 11.

IPMAT is conducted to offer admission to a five-year integrated management programme for class 12 students who aim to pursue Business Management. It is a combined course of management studies of the under-graduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) program. After successful completion of the program, the students will be awarded MBA by IIM Rohtak.

The aptitude test is designed to examine the aptitude, logical reasoning, and proficiency in English of the students. In total, 120 questions will be asked from 3 sections- quantitative ability, logical reasoning and verbal ability. Each question will carry four marks and there will be a negative marking of one mark for every wrong attempt made by the students. The students will be given a duration of 120 minutes to complete the test.

The candidates securing the minimum qualifying marks in IPMAT 2021 will be further called for an online personal interview. During the personal interviews, candidates will be marked on the basis of their academics, general awareness, and communication skills.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in written exam, personal interview as well as their past academics. Out of 100, the written test will be given a weightage of 45 per cent, PI will be given a weightage of 15 per cent and past academics will be given a weightage of 40 per cent.

