IIM Sambalpur Collaborates with District Magistrate to Fight off COVID-19

IIM Sambalpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the Collector cum District Magistrate Sambalpur to tackle the COVID crisis in the area and assist in the overall development of Sambalpur.

IIM Sambalpur has created task forces with our faculty and experts on efficient management of health infrastructure supply chain such as hospital beds, doctors, oxygen, medicine etc, informed the director. The institute also claims to have set-up citizen engagement-social communication in Sambalpur. These initiatives will be rolled out nationwide if successful.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, highlighted, “While the Government is doing their very best to mitigate the catastrophe, it is also important for all of us to offer solutions and assist the Government in their endeavour. We believe we can offer a scientific approach in areas such as supply chain, logistics, operations, modeling, and manpower management."

The IIM and local administration will focus on areas including health infrastructure supply chain management to deal with the COVID 19 pandemic, research and solution frameworks for governance such as impact evaluation, creating solutions that focus on optimizing the delivery of government services in identified areas.

The Technical Areas of Collaboration include the development of tourism in and around Sambalpur, public health, handloom and handicraft development, mission shakti, indigenous knowledge documentation, smart Sambalpur with “Education Hub” among others, the IIM said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, and Subham Saxena, District Collector.

