IIM Sambalpur Records100% Placement Despite Pandemic, Highest Package at Rs 26.4 LPA

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur witnessed close to 140 companies visiting the campus this season and a 100 per cent placement for the MBA students. The highest CTC offered to students at the management institute is at Rs 26.4 LPA with the top 25 per cent CTC at over Rs 14 LPA, the IIM informed. The graduates were offered job roles across various sectors including marketing, sales, BFSI, operations, consulting, analytics, ITeS, fintech, e-commerce, FMCG, among others.

The IIM claims to have witnessed more than 90 per cent increase in the companies visiting for recruitment this year.

The institute also achieved 100 per cent summer internship placements for the sixth batch (2020-22) of its MBA program, where more than 110 companies participated in the on-campus placement. This year the highest stipend offered was Rs 1,70,000 domestic and the top quartile of the batch received an average stipend of Rs 72,511 while the top half of the batch secured an average stipend of Rs 56,644.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur said, “Despite the current market dynamics, we are proud of our students who have achieved this feat owing to sheer hard work and dedication. I congratulate our graduating students on receiving such coveted employment offers. These demonstrate the high value of the blended pedagogy imparted at IIM Sambalpur and our students’ remarkable skills and capabilities. We would like to extend sincere gratitude to the esteemed recruiters for partnering with us and reposing faith in the quality of talent and its distinct academic culture.”

Speaking about summer internship placements, Prof. Diptiranjan Mahapatra, Placement Chair, IIM Sambalpur said, “The outcome bears testimony of the recruiters’ continued trust in exceptional talent and academic excellence at IIM Sambalpur. With changing times, Consulting, BFSI, FMCG, IT/ITES, and Edu-Tech emerged as most sought after and lucrative amongst others with more than 50 per cent of the batch opting for these industries.”

